Analysts Anticipate Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) will report $48.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Landec’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.58 million and the lowest is $48.50 million. Landec reported sales of $137.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 64.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Landec will report full year sales of $354.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $354.00 million to $354.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $196.03 million, with estimates ranging from $194.10 million to $197.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $129.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.36 million. Landec had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 10.50%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Landec stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average is $10.41. Landec has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

In other Landec news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 90,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $938,232.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.39 per share, with a total value of $83,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Landec by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Landec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Landec by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

