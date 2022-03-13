Analysts Anticipate Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) to Announce $1.11 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Portland General Electric’s earnings. Portland General Electric reported earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Portland General Electric will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $2.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Portland General Electric.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $608.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.12 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

POR traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.10. 534,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,596. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.69. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $55.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 63.24%.

In other Portland General Electric news, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $243,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of POR. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

