Analysts Anticipate Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Will Post Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Simpson Manufacturing’s earnings. Simpson Manufacturing posted earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will report full year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.09 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Simpson Manufacturing.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.65. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $418.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.50.

Shares of SSD opened at $115.55 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing has a one year low of $98.71 and a one year high of $141.26. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 16.31%.

In related news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $67,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.71, for a total transaction of $255,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,600 shares of company stock worth $579,220. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 617.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 46.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 75.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 146.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simpson Manufacturing (Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

