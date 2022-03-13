Analysts Anticipate Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings. Smith Micro Software posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Smith Micro Software.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 47.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SMSI shares. Dawson James cut their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $11.40 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $9.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Smith Micro Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.39.

Smith Micro Software stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average is $4.83. The firm has a market cap of $178.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.83. Smith Micro Software has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $6.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 159.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 76.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smith Micro Software (SMSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.