Analysts Anticipate VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $402.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) will post $402.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $376.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $450.82 million. VICI Properties posted sales of $374.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $383.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.99 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VICI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

VICI Properties stock opened at $27.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.08. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 81.82%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz purchased 2,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.88 per share, with a total value of $53,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 62.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 218.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

