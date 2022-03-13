Analysts Anticipate Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) to report $1.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. Xylem posted sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year sales of $5.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $5.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.67 billion to $5.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on XYL. Loop Capital began coverage on Xylem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.40.

NYSE:XYL opened at $83.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Xylem has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $138.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 51.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Xylem by 19.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 883,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,004,000 after purchasing an additional 146,732 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 5.7% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Xylem by 41.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 27,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

