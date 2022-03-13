Analysts Expect BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) to Post -$1.51 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) will post ($1.51) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings. BioXcel Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.08) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 39.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.11) to ($1.10). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.38) to $2.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BioXcel Therapeutics.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.25. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on BTAI. UBS Group dropped their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.14.

NASDAQ BTAI opened at $17.32 on Friday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $49.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.16. The stock has a market cap of $484.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTAI. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,508,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,673,000 after purchasing an additional 488,513 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,402,000 after purchasing an additional 183,209 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 417,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after purchasing an additional 129,758 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 391.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 94,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,216,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,928,000 after purchasing an additional 84,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics (Get Rating)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.