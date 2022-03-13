Analysts Expect Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) to Post $1.30 EPS

Brokerages predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14. Boot Barn posted earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $6.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.76 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.83.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,802,000 after buying an additional 238,170 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,319,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,306,000 after buying an additional 12,570 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 993,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,247,000 after buying an additional 287,417 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 199.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 779,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,867,000 after buying an additional 519,172 shares during the period.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $87.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.93. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $134.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.07.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

