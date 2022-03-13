Analysts Expect CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for CommScope’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.33. CommScope reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CommScope will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 3,196.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COMM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI lowered CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CommScope presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

Shares of COMM traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,577,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,251,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.67.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.87 per share, with a total value of $53,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Derrick A. Roman acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 22,500 shares of company stock worth $207,940 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter worth $19,925,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter worth $1,125,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter worth $376,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 3,669,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,513,000 after purchasing an additional 808,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

