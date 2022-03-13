Analysts Expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) to announce $1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27. Darling Ingredients reported earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full year earnings of $5.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $6.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DAR shares. UBS Group upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

In related news, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $56,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 362.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2,733.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 93.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth $42,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DAR traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.21. The company had a trading volume of 880,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.09. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $58.70 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.95.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

