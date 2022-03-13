Analysts Expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to Announce $3.96 EPS

Equities analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) to report earnings of $3.96 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.44 and the highest is $4.45. Eagle Bulk Shipping reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 371.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full year earnings of $16.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.23 to $18.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $15.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.86 to $17.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by ($1.30). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EGLE shares. TheStreet raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.88. 517,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,021. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $68.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.45%. This is an increase from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 710,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 273.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 259,309 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,434 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.