Analysts Expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to Post $0.51 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. First Busey posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Busey.

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. First Busey had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $105.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on BUSE shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

BUSE stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. First Busey has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.63%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in First Busey by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 35,385 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.62% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Busey (BUSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.