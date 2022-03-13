Analysts Expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.37. Flowers Foods posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

NYSE:FLO opened at $24.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.14. Flowers Foods has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,316,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,676,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,047,000 after buying an additional 499,654 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

