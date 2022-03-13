Analysts Expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) will announce ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.38). Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes posted earnings of ($0.90) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Friday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full year earnings of ($4.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.95) to ($3.34). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

Several research firms recently commented on GOL. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.73.

Shares of NYSE:GOL traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.20. 2,857,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,488. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.61.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2,556.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 357,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 52,655 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 123,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 18,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.

