Analysts Expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to Post $0.72 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.76. Repligen posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Repligen had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.63.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $396,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,496,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Repligen by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 63,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,242,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after buying an additional 18,289 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,932,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $167.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.26. Repligen has a twelve month low of $156.27 and a twelve month high of $327.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 74.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

