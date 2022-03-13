Analysts Expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.40. Steven Madden posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $578.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.03 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHOO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $38.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.79 and a 200 day moving average of $43.32. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $34.92 and a 1 year high of $51.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Steven Madden by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Steven Madden by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steven Madden (Get Rating)

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

