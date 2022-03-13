Analysts Expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $497.54 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) to post $497.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $504.40 million and the lowest is $488.25 million. Synovus Financial posted sales of $484.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.24 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 36.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $47.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.50. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.42 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.94%.

In other Synovus Financial news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Blair acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.49 per share, with a total value of $150,319.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,045,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,502,000 after buying an additional 194,229 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,802,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,253,000 after buying an additional 1,076,903 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,942,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,879,000 after buying an additional 49,393 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,954,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,577,000 after buying an additional 111,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,839,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,059,000 after buying an additional 53,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

