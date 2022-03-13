Analysts Expect Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) will report $54.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $54.50 million and the lowest is $53.50 million. Washington Trust Bancorp reported sales of $58.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full-year sales of $223.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $220.80 million to $225.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $236.30 million, with estimates ranging from $233.40 million to $239.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $58.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.65 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 31.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, EVP James M. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $120,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WASH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $8,131,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 526,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,302,000 after purchasing an additional 56,936 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,819,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,820,000 after purchasing an additional 29,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 28,015 shares during the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WASH opened at $53.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $933.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $46.35 and a 1 year high of $60.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.20%.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

