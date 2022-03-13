Analyzing LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) and FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT)

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) and FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares LiveOne and FAT Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveOne -44.01% -1,399.02% -57.59% FAT Brands -38.39% N/A -2.23%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for LiveOne and FAT Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveOne 0 0 0 0 N/A FAT Brands 0 0 1 0 3.00

FAT Brands has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 240.31%. Given FAT Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FAT Brands is more favorable than LiveOne.

Volatility & Risk

LiveOne has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FAT Brands has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LiveOne and FAT Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveOne $65.23 million 1.03 -$41.82 million ($0.66) -1.24 FAT Brands $18.12 million 6.13 -$14.86 million ($1.58) -4.65

FAT Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LiveOne. FAT Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LiveOne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.1% of LiveOne shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of FAT Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of LiveOne shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.7% of FAT Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FAT Brands beats LiveOne on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveOne (Get Rating)

LiveOne, Inc. is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users, provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis, and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. It also offers an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The company was founded on December 28, 2009 by Robert Scott Ellin and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

About FAT Brands (Get Rating)

FAT Brands, Inc. operates as a global franchising company that acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW. The company was founded by Andrew A. Wiederhorn on March 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

