Analyzing Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) and Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY)

Neuronetics and Femasys are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Neuronetics and Femasys, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuronetics 0 2 2 0 2.50 Femasys 0 0 2 0 3.00

Neuronetics presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 252.35%. Femasys has a consensus target price of $16.73, indicating a potential upside of 700.24%. Given Femasys’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Femasys is more favorable than Neuronetics.

Profitability

This table compares Neuronetics and Femasys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuronetics -48.71% -34.48% -20.85% Femasys N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.5% of Neuronetics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Femasys shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Neuronetics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Neuronetics and Femasys’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuronetics $49.24 million 1.60 -$27.45 million ($1.10) -2.71 Femasys N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Femasys has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Neuronetics.

Summary

Femasys beats Neuronetics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc. commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients. The company was founded by Steven B. Waite, Bruce J. Shook, Norman R. Weldon, and Thomas D. Weldon in April 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Femasys Company Profile

Femasys Inc., a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing. It also commercializes FemVue saline-air device in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company offers its infertility products to obstetrics-gynecological physicians, related healthcare professionals, women's healthcare provider organizations, and reproductive endocrinologists. Femasys Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Suwanee, Georgia.

