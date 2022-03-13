Analyzing Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) & BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF)

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) and BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.8% of Protagonist Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Protagonist Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.8% of BetterLife Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Protagonist Therapeutics has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BetterLife Pharma has a beta of 2.84, meaning that its share price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Protagonist Therapeutics and BetterLife Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagonist Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00 BetterLife Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Protagonist Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $59.13, indicating a potential upside of 131.77%. Given Protagonist Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Protagonist Therapeutics is more favorable than BetterLife Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Protagonist Therapeutics and BetterLife Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagonist Therapeutics -458.94% -40.29% -35.29% BetterLife Pharma N/A N/A -1,217.40%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Protagonist Therapeutics and BetterLife Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagonist Therapeutics $27.36 million 45.14 -$66.15 million ($2.70) -9.45 BetterLife Pharma N/A N/A -$27.20 million ($0.87) -0.15

BetterLife Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Protagonist Therapeutics. Protagonist Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BetterLife Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BetterLife Pharma beats Protagonist Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

BetterLife Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

BetterLife Pharma Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of psychedelic products for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada, the United States, Australia, and European Union. It is involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections, such as coronavirus disease and human papillomavirus. BetterLife Pharma Inc. has a research agreement with the University of California San Diego for preclinical behavioral pharmacology studies of TD-0148A, a lysergic acid diethylamide derivative solution. The company was formerly known as Pivot Pharmaceuticals Inc. and changed its name to BetterLife Pharma Inc. in December 2019. BetterLife Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

