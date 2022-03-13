AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANAB. Wedbush reduced their target price on AnaptysBio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of AnaptysBio stock opened at $28.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $792.25 million, a PE ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 0.15. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $37.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.64.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 91.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%. Equities analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,303,462.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 79.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 114,142.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

