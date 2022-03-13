AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

ANAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on AnaptysBio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

NASDAQ ANAB opened at $28.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.64. AnaptysBio has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $37.89. The company has a market capitalization of $792.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 0.15.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 91.49%. Analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,303,462.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter valued at $8,936,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter valued at $6,081,000. Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 549,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,904,000 after buying an additional 149,494 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 182,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after buying an additional 104,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 371.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 84,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

