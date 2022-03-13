Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Position Trimmed by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,595 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV makes up 1.2% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,674 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 199,984 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after buying an additional 12,059 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 214,291 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $12,976,000 after buying an additional 131,095 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 868.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,639 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BUD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €68.00 ($73.91) to €70.00 ($76.09) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Redburn Partners upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.08 to $79.67 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €75.00 ($81.52) to €82.00 ($89.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($79.35) to €78.00 ($84.78) in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.24.

NYSE BUD traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,863,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,191. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.80. The firm has a market cap of $110.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.47. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 8.60%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.