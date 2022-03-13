AnRKey X Trading Down 29.8% This Week ($ANRX)

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. During the last week, AnRKey X has traded 29.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AnRKey X coin can now be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges. AnRKey X has a market cap of $5.41 million and $108,725.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00046173 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.53 or 0.06572679 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,925.25 or 0.99840179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00041488 BTC.

About AnRKey X

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,219,279 coins. AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io . AnRKey X’s official message board is anrkeyx.medium.com . AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here

AnRKey X Coin Trading

