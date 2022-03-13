AO World plc (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Short Interest Update

AO World plc (OTCMKTS:AOWDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,516,500 shares, an increase of 81.2% from the February 13th total of 836,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut AO World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut AO World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AO World in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get AO World alerts:

OTCMKTS AOWDF opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.50. AO World has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $3.27.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AO World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AO World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.