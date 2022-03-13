Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,908 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AIRC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Sperling purchased 758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.67 per share, for a total transaction of $39,923.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John D. Rayis purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.44 per share, with a total value of $25,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AIRC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.67.

NYSE:AIRC opened at $52.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.06. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $41.90 and a twelve month high of $55.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 62.72%.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

