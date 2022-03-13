Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Short Interest Update

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a decline of 43.4% from the February 13th total of 103,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

APMSF stock opened at $48.96 on Friday. Aperam has a 52 week low of $48.96 and a 52 week high of $48.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.48.

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

