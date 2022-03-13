APIX Price Tops $0.0370 on Top Exchanges (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 13th. One APIX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. APIX has a total market cap of $4.56 million and approximately $317,880.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, APIX has traded up 5.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

APIX Coin Profile

APIX is a coin. It launched on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 123,074,561 coins. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

