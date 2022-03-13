Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Short Interest Update

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 371,600 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the February 13th total of 644,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 263,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Apollo Endosurgery from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $84,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEN. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,348,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,753,000. CPMG Inc boosted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. CPMG Inc now owns 3,878,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,698,000 after buying an additional 683,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 693.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 412,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 360,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the second quarter valued at about $2,394,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ APEN opened at $6.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a current ratio of 7.92. Apollo Endosurgery has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $10.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.83 million, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average is $7.81.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 148.35% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

