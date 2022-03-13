Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.23 per share, for a total transaction of $92,441.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of APO traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.05. 3,916,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,371,756. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.15. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $45.45 and a twelve month high of $81.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 30.89%. The business had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 21.53%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

