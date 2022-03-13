Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Short Interest Update

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, an increase of 78.0% from the February 13th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of NYSE:AIF opened at $14.18 on Friday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $16.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average is $15.49.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company. It engages in the investments in a portfolio of loans, bonds, and other credit instruments. The firm aims to seek current income and preserve capital. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
