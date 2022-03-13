Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Short Interest Update

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, an increase of 78.0% from the February 13th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:AIF opened at $14.18 on Friday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $16.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average is $15.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIF. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 9,792 shares during the period.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company. It engages in the investments in a portfolio of loans, bonds, and other credit instruments. The firm aims to seek current income and preserve capital. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

