Apollon Limassol (APL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $568,574.42

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Apollon Limassol coin can currently be bought for about $1.73 or 0.00004537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. Apollon Limassol has a total market cap of $568,574.42 and $211,806.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.50 or 0.00177377 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000988 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00025531 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.14 or 0.00352522 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00052376 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00007703 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Coin Profile

Apollon Limassol (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,306 coins. The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

