Apollon Limassol (APL) Price Reaches $1.73

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. In the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be purchased for about $1.73 or 0.00004537 BTC on popular exchanges. Apollon Limassol has a total market cap of $568,574.42 and approximately $211,806.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.50 or 0.00177377 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000988 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00025531 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.14 or 0.00352522 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00052376 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00007703 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,306 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en . The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

