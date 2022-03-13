AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Stock Holdings Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) by 87.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,967 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 663,959 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of AppFolio worth $11,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in AppFolio in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 29.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 24.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in AppFolio by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 8,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $1,000,109.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

AppFolio stock opened at $114.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3,829.94 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.63. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.63 and a 12-month high of $150.78.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). AppFolio had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

