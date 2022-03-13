Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1,841.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,304,604 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.1% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Apple worth $78,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. 56.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $3.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.73. 96,837,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,487,695. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.51.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

