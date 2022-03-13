Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,563 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,621 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.4% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,239,285,000 after buying an additional 18,074,896 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $421,558,000 after buying an additional 11,970,194 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,841.6% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $78,548,000 after buying an additional 8,304,604 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 12,722.7% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after buying an additional 7,402,824 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,670,642,000 after buying an additional 5,732,451 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.51.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $3.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.73. The stock had a trading volume of 96,837,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,487,695. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.