Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,123 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.4% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Apple were worth $34,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TTP Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $10,038,000. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $1,795,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 60,234 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in Apple by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $3.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,837,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,487,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.51.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.