Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,407 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.2% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at $77,000. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $3.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.73. 96,837,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,487,695. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. New Street Research raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.51.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.