Applied Capital LLC Acquires 5,077 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Applied Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 4.3% of Applied Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period.

VWO stock opened at $43.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.84 and its 200 day moving average is $50.07. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $43.85 and a one year high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

