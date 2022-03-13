Applied Capital LLC Buys 75,485 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Applied Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,485 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 6.8% of Applied Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Applied Capital LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $8,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAX. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,000,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,731,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $714,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $27.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.50.

