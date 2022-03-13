Applied Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Applied Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 9.4% of Applied Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $482,069,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after buying an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,297,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,576,000 after buying an additional 673,361 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 155.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,049,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,033,000 after buying an additional 638,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,588.8% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 522,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,934,000 after purchasing an additional 491,168 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $211.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.05 and a 200-day moving average of $231.17. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $199.50 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

