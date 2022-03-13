Applied Capital LLC Has $13.87 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Applied Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,058 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 11.0% of Applied Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 7,229 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 752,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after buying an additional 29,775 shares during the last quarter.

VEA opened at $45.15 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $43.92 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.97 and a 200-day moving average of $50.66.

