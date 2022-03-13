Applied Capital LLC Has $6.11 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Applied Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 4.9% of Applied Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,479,000 after acquiring an additional 102,530 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 10,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,149,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,182,000 after acquiring an additional 11,376 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $56.26 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $55.15 and a 1-year high of $67.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.941 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%.

