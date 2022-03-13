Applied Capital LLC Has $6.11 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Applied Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 4.9% of Applied Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $1,182,000. Newman & Schimel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 132,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after acquiring an additional 10,253 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $1,345,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $56.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.47. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $55.15 and a 1-year high of $67.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.941 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

