Applied Capital LLC Has $8.07 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Applied Capital LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 6.4% of Applied Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,823,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,942 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,422,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,148 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,224,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648,866 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,767,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 61,904.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,836,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818,980 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BND opened at $80.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.37. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $80.29 and a 52 week high of $87.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.