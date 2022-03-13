Applied Capital LLC Has $8.07 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Applied Capital LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 6.4% of Applied Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 306.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 41,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 18,104 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $80.37 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $80.29 and a 12 month high of $87.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.37.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%.

