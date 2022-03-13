Applied Capital LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Applied Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 9.4% of Applied Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 37,676 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI opened at $211.99 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $199.50 and a one year high of $244.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.17.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

