Applied Capital LLC Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Applied Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Applied Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,357,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,493,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,114,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,188,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

DFIV stock opened at $31.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.91. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $30.59 and a 12-month high of $35.63.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.