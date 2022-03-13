Arcblock (ABT) Price Tops $0.12

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last week, Arcblock has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $12.18 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003607 BTC.

About Arcblock

Arcblock (ABT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Arcblock Coin Trading

